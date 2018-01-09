Now Playing
Posted: January 09, 2018

H&M Ad Labeled Racist

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

The H&amp;M ad showing a young black boy modeling a hoodie that reads, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle,” has the internet very upset. Rightfully so, in my humble opinion. We as African Americans fight so hard against racist stereotypes.

Singer, The Weekend, quit his partnership with the company.

It’s sad that at the end of the day, this act is gaining H&amp;M a lot of free publicity, regardless of the content.

NBA Superstar LeBron James came up with a great way to turn the ad around with a positive spin:

http://bit.ly/2AKboX1

 

 


