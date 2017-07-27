Now Playing
Posted: July 27, 2017

Lamar Odom Opens Up About Drug Addiction

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

In a recent video, former NBA Star Lamar Odom opened up about drug addiction, death of loved ones and more! Watch the emotional video below.

 

 

You have to give Lamar Odom credit for being this honest about such a sensitive subject, and getting the help he needs.


