Lauryn Hill Became a Grandmother Over the Weekend

Congratulations to Zion Marley. He became a father over the weekend. So now, Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley are grandparents!

They named the baby boy Zephaniah.

Remember when Lauryn Hill released her motherhood anthem “Zion?” Wasn’t that back in 1998? And now, Zion is a parent himself!

Take a look at the beautiful new great grandbaby of the legendary Bob Marley:

