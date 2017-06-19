Now Playing
Posted: June 19, 2017

Lionel Richie ‘American Idol’ Wants You To Join as Judge

Lionel Richie 'American Idol' Wants You To Join as Judge
Lionel Richie ‘American Idol’ Wants You To Join as Judge
Lionel Richie ‘American Idol’ Wants You To Join as Judge

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

“American Idol” has its sights set on judge #2 for the reboot … and we’re told it’s Lionel Richie.

‘A.I.’ sources tell TMZ … producers think Richie’s legendary music career makes him a perfect pick … credibility and a knack for honing in on what will become popular. Richie is also extremely outgoing, which makes for good TV.

We don’t know if the ‘A.I.’ folks have formally reached out to Richie. TMZ has contacted Richie’s people, but so far they’re mum.

The question … how much can producers afford to pay Richie, or for that matter any judge who fills the vacant seats? They paid a queen’s ransom to Katy Perry -$25 million– which essentially blew their intended judge’s budget.


