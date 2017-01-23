Lionel Richie: Singer Producing Sammy Davis Jr. Biopic

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

The estate of Sammy Davis Jr. has announced a biopic in the works that will be based on Davis’ 1965 memoir “Yes I Can: The Story Of Sammy Davis, Jr.”The project is being led by Lionel Richie, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mike Menchel.

Richie has this to say about the project: “It’s an honor for me to bring the life of one of my idols and friends to the screen. I’m so grateful to be working closely with the Davis family on this and couldn’t be happier to be moving forward on this passion project.”

Sammy’s life story is an unparalleled tale of what can be achieved with unbridled perseverance and talent,” adds di Bonaventura. “It is at its essence a uniquely American story of one man’s ability to use his talents to reach the pinnacle of his profession.”

Davis’ children – 4 sons and a daughter — are all involved in the making of the film, which has no release date and no cast attached yet.

Estate administrator (and Davis’ son Manny) said this of the project: “I am happy to tell the whole entire world that my family and I look forward to working with everyone to educate audiences of all ages about our father’s incredible American adventure.”