Posted: June 09, 2017

“Lordy, I Hope There Are Tapes” and “No Fuzz” James Comey Comments Lit Up the Internet

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Some folks were even hoping someone would create t-shirts with the phrase, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” just one of the phrases James Comey said during his Senate Intelligence Hearing yesterday.

The other phrase that some people picked up on, including Merriam Webster Dictionary, was “no fuzz,” referring to the statement Comey made referring to Russian involvement in the U.S. election.

Take a look at some of the social media comments: http://bit.ly/2r9iqVo

 

 


