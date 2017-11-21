Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: November 21, 2017

We’ve Lost Two Legends In The Entertainment World

Comments

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Within the last week we’ve lost two legendary people. Earle Hyman has passed at 91. Widely known for his role in “The Cosby Show,” for playing Bill Cosby’s father, Bill tweeted his reaction to the news of Hyman’s passing.

 

The most recent passing is Singer, and Actress Della Reese who passed at 86.

 

Instagram Photo

 

Prayers up for their family and friends, as we have truly lost two legends in our culture.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation