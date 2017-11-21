We’ve Lost Two Legends In The Entertainment World

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Within the last week we’ve lost two legendary people. Earle Hyman has passed at 91. Widely known for his role in “The Cosby Show,” for playing Bill Cosby’s father, Bill tweeted his reaction to the news of Hyman’s passing.

Earle Hyman brought love, dignity and integrity to Grandpa Huxtable. Thank you, Earle, you will live forever. — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) November 20, 2017

The most recent passing is Singer, and Actress Della Reese who passed at 86.

Prayers up for their family and friends, as we have truly lost two legends in our culture.