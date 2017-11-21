Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 21, 2017
We’ve Lost Two Legends In The Entertainment World
By
andrechannel
Star 945 Blog
Within the last week we’ve lost two legendary people. Earle Hyman has passed at 91. Widely known for his role in “The Cosby
Show,” for playing Bill Cosby’s father, Bill tweeted his reaction to the news of Hyman’s passing.
The most recent passing is Singer, and Actress Della Reese who passed at 86.
Prayers up for their family and friends, as we have truly lost two legends in our culture.
