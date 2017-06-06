Love Jones or The Wood | 2017 Black Film Festival

In honor of the 2017 Black Film Festival the Tom Joyner Morning Show interviewed Jeff Friday who created Film Life, Inc., and channeled his passion for cinema and discomfort with the underrepresentation of people of color in the film industry into a multifaceted entertainment company, as focused on advocating for diversity and inclusion as its “bottom line.”

STAR 94.5 wants to know whats your favorite black film, Love Jones directed by Theodore Witcher or The Wood directed by Rick Famuyiwa.