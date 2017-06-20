Mahershala Ali Covers GQ

Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali graces the cover of GQ magazine and shares his story. Did you know his real name is Mahershalalhashbaz, a Hebrew name that is the longest in the Old Testament, which translates to “Hurry to the spoils!”

In the article Mahershala also speaks about his conversion to Islam, and how he had to hustle his whole life to make a living for himself.

Aah, but look at him now! What a story. Read more (and see more pictures of him! LOL!): http://bit.ly/2tJ0LRk