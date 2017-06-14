Malcolm-Jamal Warner is a dad

While Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s TV dad is waiting to see whether he’s headed to the Big House, we’re told that “Cosby Show” son Theo Huxtable has himself become a father.

“I am elated over Malcolm’s new child,” says Phynjuar Thomas, a friend of Warner’s whose daughter Michelle Thomas dated the actor and played his girlfriend on “The Cosby Show” from 1988 until 1990. Warner was by Michelle’s side when she died of cancer in 1998 at the age of 30. Phynjuar and Warner have stayed friends.

“I love him,” she says, adding that the baby is about a week old. “I hope they name the baby after me. Phynjuar is a beautiful name.”

We’re told that the mom is an attorney from Bridgeport, Conn., and that she and Warner are “very much in love.”

While this is Warner’s first child, he’s been in several serious relationships, including his courtship with Michelle Thomas. Warner later dated his “Cosby Show” cast mate Karen Malina White for nearly eight years before spending two years with Emmy winner Regina King. Warner admitted in 2014 that he once had a crush on his “Cosby Show” co-star Lisa Bonet, but nothing became of it.

“I never had a shot,” he told Access Hollywood Live. “You know when you have a shot or not.”

There was speculation that Warner would attend Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial in Philadelphia, which went to the jury for deliberation on Monday, but he was not there. We’re told that in addition to staying busy with work, Warner was bonding with his newborn while that courtroom drama was unfolding.

There were also reports that Cosby’s TV wife Phylicia Rashad would attend the trial. We debunked those claims last week after sources told us that TV’s Clair Huxtable was too busy preparing to appear in Shakespeare in the Park to do anything else.