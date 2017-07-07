Man fired from Home Depot after helping thwart kidnapping

A Home Depot employee was fired after helping police stop a kidnapping in process.

“At the time, the only thing I was thinking of was the child’s safety,” Dillon Reagan told KGW.

Reagan, who had worked at the store four years, was finishing a shift in the tool-rental department May 12 when a co-worker yelled to him as an altercation in the parking lot was happening.

“I stepped outside and sure enough, there’s this lady whose frantic and crying, ‘Somebody help me please. He’s stealing my kid, he’s kidnapping my child,’” Reagan said.

Reagan and the co-worker left the store, called police and went outside. Dispatchers told them to follow the man on foot, which they did, for three blocks until police arrived.

Reagan was fired June 19.

“You were fired because you assisted the police in preventing a kidnapping,” the store wrote in a letter to Reagan June 29 “This was not a willful or wantonly negligent violation of the standards of behavior an employer has the right to expect of an employee.”

The store issued a statement Wednesday regarding Reagan’s dismissal:

“This was a very complex situation, so we’re taking another look at the decision. We always want to be certain that we’re treating any associate fairly,” Home Depot said.

"It was the right thing to do." -Portland man fired from @HomeDepot, after helping child. Home Depot tells KGW they're "reversing decision." pic.twitter.com/LGrmm4FFR7 — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) July 6, 2017