Posted: September 01, 2017

Man retrieves children’s stuffed animals, takes moment to play piano in flood ravaged home

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

A Texas man had a simple task — to retrieve his children’s stuffed animals from his flood water-filled home, the Star-Telegram reported. But a slight detour in his task is now inspiring those on social media.

Aric Harding posted video taken of him sitting down at his family’s piano and playing a simple song in the days after Hurricane Harvey.

He posted the video on Instagram.

In the post, he said that reality has sunk in and that he is “excited to see the new beauty in the suffering,” and quoting Romans 8:18-28 ESV. It was a message he said he received from his pastor in the aftermath of the storm.


