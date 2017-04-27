Kenny Bryant, a deputy sheriff from Hinds County, Miss., has filed a lawsuit against the R&B singer for allegedly having an affair with his wife. He says he suffered “emotional, psychological, and financial loss” due to the actions of Kelly.

In documents filed, the plaintiff claims that his wife, Asia Childress, admitted to having an intimate relationship with Kelly prior to their wedding in July 2012. She allegedly said that it was over but rekindled their romance after attending an R. Kelly concert three months later.

“Thereafter, Childress did not have sexual relations with Plaintiff from October 2012 until February 2013,” the lawsuit reads. “Childress was treated for chlamydia during this time period. Childress contracted this sexual disease from her extramarital relationship with R. Kelly.”

Soon after that, Bryant claims, his wife persuaded him to move to Atlanta to further her career; however, he believes the motive was to continue a relationship with the “Trapped in the Closet” crooner. During that time, he claims, Childress would run off to join Kelly on tour around nearby states. Bryant says the move to Georgia was “financially ruinous,” as he was unable to find a good job after the relocation.

Bryant also alleges that Childress’s subsequent request for a divorce was the result of Kelly’s “blatant disregard for Bryant’s and Childress’s vows.”

“Bryant tried every avenue to hold his marriage together, but his efforts could not prevail against R. Kelly’s continued sexual overtures to Childress,” the lawsuit states.

The years-long affair allegedly caused an alienation of affection, and Bryant is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.