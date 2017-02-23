Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: February 23, 2017

Man throws pork chop at mother when she returns home without cigarettes, police say

Comments

Related

View Larger
Man throws pork chop at mother when she returns home without cigarettes, police say
View Larger
Man throws pork chop at mother when she returns home without cigarettes, police say

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

An Athens, Georgia, man has been charged with simple battery after throwing a pork chop at his mother, police said.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Terry Bernard Ball Jr., 29, was eating at home when he became upset because his mother hadn’t gotten cigarettes for him.

Police said Ball got up, pushed his mother and head-butted her after throwing the pork chop at her.

Ball’s father jumped on him and held him down until police arrived, the newspaper reported. Officers kept a Taser trained on Ball until they put him in handcuffs.

Police said Ball’s mother would not discuss what happened, except to say her son was upset about the cigarettes.

Ball was arrested for simple battery and charged with a probation violation. He was on probation for 12 months after a simple battery charge six months ago.

We all know he needs his butt kicked…….


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation