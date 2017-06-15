Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 15, 2017

Man who robbed bank to get away from wife sentenced to home confinement

Comments

Related

View Larger
Man who robbed bank to get away from wife sentenced to home confinement
View Larger
Man who robbed bank to get away from wife sentenced to home confinement
View Larger
Man who robbed bank to get away from wife sentenced to home confinement

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

A Kansas man who robbed a bank last September and told police that he was hoping to get caught so he would get prison time to escape his wife was sentenced Tuesday to six months of home confinement after pleading guilty, the Kansas City Star reported.

Lawrence John Ripple took the guilty plea in January. He told the judge Tuesday that he had heart surgery that left him depressed when he committed the bank robbery, the paper reported.

His public defender told the court that Ripple had lived a law-abiding life and was in a stable relationship with his wife. He has four stepchildren, the report said.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation