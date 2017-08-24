Now Playing
Posted: August 24, 2017

Marlon Wayans!!! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!

Marlon Wayans!!! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!
Marlon Wayans!!! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Tomorrow on the Tom Joyner Morning Show it’s Lavell Crawford in the funny chair with Fat Man’s Corner!

TJMS_FatMansCorner_3 (1)

 

Also, at 8:50a special guest Marlon Wayans will be on the TJMS!

Marlon Wayans Visits The London Dungeon

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 12: Actor Marlon Wayans meets fans ahead of the release of his new film ‘A Haunted House’ at London Dungeon on June 12, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

 

Be sure to listen to the Tom Joyner Morning Show! Weekday mornings starting @ 6a on STAR 94.5!


