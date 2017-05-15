Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 15, 2017

Mary J. Blige Bringing her ‘Strength of a Woman’ Tour To Florida!

Comments

Related

View Larger
Mary J. Blige Bringing her ‘Strength of a Woman’ Tour To Florida!
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
View Larger
Mary J. Blige Bringing her ‘Strength of a Woman’ Tour To Florida!
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
View Larger
Mary J. Blige Bringing her ‘Strength of a Woman’ Tour To Florida!
View Larger
Mary J. Blige Bringing her ‘Strength of a Woman’ Tour To Florida!

By cmgorlando

Star 945 Blog

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Mary is showing everyone why she is the Queen!

Less than a month after dropping her latest album “Strength Of A Woman”, MJB announced today  her ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Tour!

Kicking off in July, the 36 city tour will be making stops in Ft. Lauderdale on August 22nd and Jacksonville on August 23rd, before wrapping up September 9th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday May 19th @ 11am EST.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation