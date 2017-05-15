Sign in with your existing account
Mary J. Blige Bringing her ‘Strength of a Woman’ Tour To Florida!
By
cmgorlando
Star 945 Blog
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Mary is showing everyone why she is the Queen!
Less than a month after dropping her latest album “Strength Of A Woman”, MJB announced today her ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Tour!
Kicking off in July, the 36 city tour will be making stops in Ft. Lauderdale on August 22nd and Jacksonville on August 23rd, before wrapping up September 9th.
Tickets go on sale this Friday May 19th @ 11am EST.
