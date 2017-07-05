Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2017

Mary J Blige Doesn’t Want to Pay!

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

 

Just this past June, the R&B icon was ordered to pay $30k a month to her ex as temporary spousal support after filing legal documents to end their 12-year marriage. Since filing, Mary has been very vocal about Kendu’s alleged affair and even took aim at him on stage saying: “How is it that somebody gets to cheat and destroy everybody’s life but I’ve got to pay for it? That ain’t fair!”

Well Mary, we do understand and hope everything works out!


