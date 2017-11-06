Now Playing
Posted: November 06, 2017

Mass Church Shooting: Update

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

A horrific mass shooting took place during Sunday worship service at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, just east of San Antonio.

At least 26 people were killed by the gunman including pregnant women and children, even the pastor’s 14-year old daughter. 20 were injured.

Authorities are learning more about the gunman, 26-year old Devin Patrick Kelley, who was later found dead inside his vehicle.

They now believe the incident may have been motivated by a “domestic situation” as they’ve learned Kelley sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law who was not in attendance at the church yesterday.

We’re praying for those affected.

Here’s the latest: http://www.star945.com/news/national/reports-authorities-the-scene-mass-church-shooting-texas/ZKAfUa89Web6tIpOJe1LJK/

 


