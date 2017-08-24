Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: August 24, 2017

Massachusetts Woman, 53, Wins Massive Powerball Jackpot And Promptly Quits Job

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

mavis-wanczyk-e1503598524940

Mavis Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, is the sole winner of the grand prize.

At a press conference, Wanczyk said she recalled thinking, “It’s never gonna be me.” She added: “It’s just a pipe dream I’ve always had.”

Wanczyk said she’s already informed her employer, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts,  that she won’t be coming back to work. “The first thing I want to do is, I just want to sit back and relax,” she said.

The prize is the second largest in the lottery’s history, bested only by last year’s  $1.586-billion prize split between three winning tickets. It is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history, according to Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and the Powerball number was 4. The odds of selecting those winning numbers were about 1 in 292 million.The winning numbers were selected after 20 drawings in recent weeks failed to yield a winner.

Wanczyk, the mother of a grown son and daughter, purchased her winning ticket at the Pride Station &amp; Store in Chicopee and chose some of the numbers based on family members’ birthdays. The store’s owner, Bob Bolduc, said Thursday he will donate the $50,000 prize he receives for selling the ticket to local children’s charities.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation