Posted: February 21, 2017

Master P Gets $270,000 Rolls For Valentine’s Day

Master P Gets $270,000 Rolls For Valentine’s Day

Master P received a $270,000 white 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost for Valentine’s Day from his sweetheart, Simin Hashemizadeh, the CEO of South Pacific Surgery Center in Beverly Hills.

It’s been said they’ve been dating for several months. According to TMZ, the car matches her own, and P already had the same car in black.

Cars 911 dealership says the gift was a complete surprise to the rapper and that she also bought him a $50,000 pair of diamond earrings from VHS Diamonds in L.A.

Take a look at his V-Day gifts: http://bit.ly/2mhLyD1

And what did you get for Valentine’s Day?

 


