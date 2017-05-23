Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 23, 2017

Maxwell’s on the STAR Mini Concert at Noon

Comments

Related

View Larger
Maxwell’s on the STAR Mini Concert at Noon
View Larger
Maxwell’s on the STAR Mini Concert at Noon
View Larger
Maxwell’s on the STAR Mini Concert at Noon
View Larger
Maxwell’s on the STAR Mini Concert at Noon

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Join JoJo at noon today for a 3-song set from Maxwell, as she celebrates his 44th birthday!

He kicks off a headlining world tour today with opening act, Ledisi. Read more about the tour and see the video for his latest single, “Gods,” here: http://www.musze.com/

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation