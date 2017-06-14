Now Playing
Posted: June 14, 2017

Meet Ruth Boone: From An Orphanage in Ghana To State High School Weightlifting Champ

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

 

She was taken to an orphanage at the age of 6 in her home country of Ghana. Now, 12 years later, Ruth Boone broke a record at Florida’s High School Weightlifting Championship.

Ruth Boone is the Class 2A state champion for Spruce Creek High School!

Congratulations Ruth! What an amazing story. Read more: http://bit.ly/2ssFwGH

 

 


