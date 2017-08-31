Melissa Bell of Soul II Soul Dies at 53

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Sad news coming out of the UK regarding one of the former members of Soul ll Soul, the 90s soul group. Melissa Bell has passed away at the age of 53.

Bell, a London native, died after a nine-year battle with kidney failure, which was brought on by diabetes.

Melissa Bell toured and recorded with Soul II Soul from 1993 to 1995. She left the group in 1999 to pursue a solo career. Bell was heard on Soul II Soul’s hit cuts “Wish” and “Be A Man” (scroll down to watch/listen).

Bell’s daughter, Alexandra Burke, confirmed her mother’s death via Twitter in a heartfelt post:

“It is with the heaviest and saddest of hearts that the family inform you our beautiful, funny and loving mum, Melissa Bell has passed away. Our beautiful mother gained her wins on Monday 28 of August 2017, a day that changed our lives forever. We will never forget her unconditional support, charisma, strength and courage throughout her life. We are eternallly proud and thankful to call her our mummy.”