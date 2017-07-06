Now Playing
Posted: July 06, 2017

Men Getting Manis and Pedis?

Men Getting Manis and Pedis?
Men Getting Manis and Pedis?

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

Kym Whitley recently posted a video of her son getting his nails done and her Instagram followers didnt seem to agree with her male grooming routine. So the question is would you let your son get a mani and pedi?

 


