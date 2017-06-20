Mentally Ill Mother Shot and Killed by Police

Sunday morning the local Seattle police responded to a 911 call that Charleena Lyles made claiming that someone was trying to break into her home. When police arived they claim Lyles pulled out a knife, which prompted them officers shot and killed her.

It’s unknown if any de-escalation techniques were used to calm her down before shooting her five times.

“Why couldn’t they have tased her? They could have taken her down. I could have taken her down,” said Monika Williams, Lyles’ sister. “There’s no reason for her to be shot in front of her babies. The Seattle police shot the wrong one today.”

Williams also told the media that Lyles was pregnant with her fourth child.

Lyles brother, Domico Jones, shared that his sister suffered from mental health issues for the past year and the family had tried to help her. He also stated that his sister worried that her children would be taken away from her.

The Seattle Police Department has since tried to explain their side of the story by painting the picture that Lyles had a history of questionable and problematic encounters with the police. According to SPD, this is why they sent two officers to respond to the call, the Seattle Times noted.

“Officers were confronted by a 30-year-old woman armed with a knife,” the department wrote on its web blotter. “Both officers fired their duty weapons, striking the woman.

They added: “There were several children inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured. They are being cared for by other family members at this time.”

-Black America Web