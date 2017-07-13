“Michael Jackson’s Halloween” coming to CBS in the Fall

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Question: how do you know when someone is a mega-legendary global superstar entertainer?

Answer: When they still get work even after they’re no longer alive!

Read more about the one hour animated special coming to CBS this fall entitled, “Michael Jackson’s Halloween.” The show will not only feature his music on the soundtrack, but also an animated version of Michael will perform as well.

Michael is still working.

Read more about the show and who’s been cast to provide the voices of the characters:

