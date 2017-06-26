Former first lady Michelle Obama made a cameo appearance via video message at Sunday night’s BET Awards and Twitter is still overflowing with feelings.

“Barack and I are so sorry that we can’t be there tonight in person,” she said as Chance The Rapper was honored with the Humanitarian Award, recognizing his activism and philanthropic work in Chicago. “But please know we are there with you in spirit and we are so incredibly proud of you, Chance.

“We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper. It has been a thrill watching him come into his own in so many ways,” she continued. “In addition to making some really amazing music Chance has been taking that big, bright spotlight that follows him around and he’s shining it on young people in our hometown of Chicago.”

The video clip, which highlights Chance’s work with the young people of Chicago and concludes with Obama’s remarks, is online here.

Twitter users working to process their emotions turned to GIF therapy:

“Time and again he has been standing up, speaking out and doing the work to get kids in our community the education they deserve,” the former first lady concluded. “With these passionate efforts, Chance is showing our young people that they matter, that they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed and that they have so much to contribute to their communities and to our country. Chance, you are an outstanding role model and an inspiration to all of us who care about our next generation. Because of you, countless young people will grow up believing in themselves, fulfilling their God-given potential and then reaching back and lifting up other people along the way.

“I can think of no greater legacy to leave. And I am thrilled to celebrate you here tonight and honored to call you my friend.”

