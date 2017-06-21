Michelle Obama Boot Campin’ It!

FILE- In this June 1, 2016 file photo, first lady Michelle Obama speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Michelle Obama's 'Carpool Karaoke' joyride with James Corden will air Wednesday, July 20, on the late-night host's CBS show. The first lady and Corden sing 'This Is For My Girls,' described as a 'girl power anthem' intended to promote full access to education worldwide. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)