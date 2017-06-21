Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 21, 2017

Michelle Obama Boot Campin’ It!

Comments

Related

View Larger
Michelle Obama Boot Campin’ It!
FILE- In this June 1, 2016 file photo, first lady Michelle Obama speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Michelle Obama's 'Carpool Karaoke' joyride with James Corden will air Wednesday, July 20, on the late-night host's CBS show. The first lady and Corden sing 'This Is For My Girls,' described as a 'girl power anthem' intended to promote full access to education worldwide. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
View Larger
Michelle Obama Boot Campin’ It!
View Larger
Michelle Obama Boot Campin’ It!
View Larger
Michelle Obama Boot Campin’ It!

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

I see the paparazzi is still tracking down Michelle Obama. They caught up with her at a recent boot camp and the former FLOTUS is still looking good!

See more pictures of her workin’ it out! http://bit.ly/2smmv7I

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation