K.Michelle Removes Butt Implants!

By Jasmine E Hankins

Star 945 Blog

K.Michelle recently announced that she is getting rid of “Betsy!” Better know as her lower half !

The R&B singer gave an update on how her butt enhancement removal procedure which happened on January 12th and how she’s currently keeping up.

“Hey Rebels, i’m doing well. My surgery went really well yesterday. I’m on bed rest for a while but its all good! I’ll be getting ready to hit the road for tour starting THIS February! You got your tickets?” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday (Jan 13).

K.Michelle shared a post on her Instagram with her and “Betsy” throughout the years and captioned the montage..

“Good Betsey! It’s been 2much of you stealing my shine. It’s time to allow my new booty to be set free,” she began. “I had so much fun Betsy! You were the apple of the eye of several nfl, nba, and rappers. They loved that a**! But I am proud to say you were not thotful you were lady like!” she wrote on Instagram.