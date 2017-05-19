The divorce proceedings between Mike Epps and his wife Mechelle have intensified, as the soon-to-be ex Mrs. Epps is claiming the comedian has cut her off completely from the finances.

Mechelle says Epps cut off her financial resources in an effort to reduce the amount of support he will ultimately have to pay. Mechelle also says Epps is stopping his support payments in order to force her to accept a paltry divorce settlement.

She’s asking for $118,468 per month in spousal and child support — but Mike feels she only deserves $26,503.

“Mike is attempting to force me to settle by cutting off my support,” Mechelle said in a declaration that was obtained by BOSSIP. “He has been paying our bills like always, until recently. Now he is cutting off my access to bank accounts and credit cards in an attempt to coerce me to settle.”

Mike’s lawyers said the Epps’ family lavish lifestyle was basically funded with debt. Mike reportedly has very little savings and owes some $2.6 million to the IRS. According to his attorney, Epps would have to sell his properties to keep up with the alimony and child support payments.

“If granted, Mechelle’s requests for support and fees would be financially ruinous for this family, and therefore must be denied,” Mike’s lawyers wrote in court docs.

According to Mechelle’s court docs, come July 1, she’ll need a total of $118,468 a month to support herself, maintain their L.A. mansion and care for their two daughters. She said she’s been unemployed for years because, throughout their relationship, Mike encouraged her to be a stay at home mother.

Mechelle said her monthly costs breaks down as follows: mansion alone costs $30,000 a month to maintain, their nanny is paid $3,500 a month and private school for the kids costs $72,000 a year in tuition. She spends between $5,000 and $10,000 a month on clothes and shoes and also spends several thousand a month on clothes, shoes and organic food for the kids.

“The amount he wants to limit me to is far below what we have routinely spent on the children and for my living expenses,” Mechelle said in court papers.

Mechelle also wants exclusive use of their former family home and for Mike to pay her attorney’s fees.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Mike and Mechelle married in 2005 before splitting last year. They have two children, Moriah, 12 and Madison, 10.