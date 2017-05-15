Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 15, 2017

Miss USA Believes Healthcare is a Privilege not a Right

Comments

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

 

Representing the District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, a 25-year-old chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was crowned Sunday as the 2017 Miss USA.

However, the 25-year-old who majored in chemistry at South Carolina State University and works at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, sent heads shaking after calling health care a “privilege” instead of a basic human right.

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege,” McCullough said of affordable health care system during the question-and-answer segment. “As a government employee, I’m granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one, to have health care, you need to have jobs, so therefore we need to continue to cultivate this environment so that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs for all Americans worldwide.”

Since many Americans may possibly lose their healthcare coverage, people felt that Kara’s answer was insensitive and took out their feelings on social media.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation