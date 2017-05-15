Miss USA Believes Healthcare is a Privilege not a Right

Representing the District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, a 25-year-old chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was crowned Sunday as the 2017 Miss USA.

However, the 25-year-old who majored in chemistry at South Carolina State University and works at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, sent heads shaking after calling health care a “privilege” instead of a basic human right.

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege,” McCullough said of affordable health care system during the question-and-answer segment. “As a government employee, I’m granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one, to have health care, you need to have jobs, so therefore we need to continue to cultivate this environment so that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs for all Americans worldwide.”

Since many Americans may possibly lose their healthcare coverage, people felt that Kara’s answer was insensitive and took out their feelings on social media.