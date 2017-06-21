Monica Opens Up About Recent Surgery

One of our favorite singers recently opened up about her surgery.

Monica revealed on social media the she had a surgical procedure done to remove “endometriosis, 2 cysts, fibroids & a hernia” during an “almost 8 hour” surgery.

The “Don’t Take it Personal (Just One of Dem Days)” singer says she knew something wasn’t right but didn’t find out about the endometriosis until two weeks prior to her May 30th surgery.

Get well soon Monica!

