Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 21, 2017

Monica Opens Up About Recent Surgery

Comments

Related

View Larger
Monica Opens Up About Recent Surgery
View Larger
Monica Opens Up About Recent Surgery
View Larger
Monica Opens Up About Recent Surgery
View Larger
Monica Opens Up About Recent Surgery

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

One of our favorite singers recently opened up about her surgery.

Monica revealed on social media the she had a surgical procedure done to remove “endometriosis, 2 cysts, fibroids & a hernia” during an “almost 8 hour” surgery.

The “Don’t Take it Personal (Just One of Dem Days)” singer says she knew something wasn’t right but didn’t find out about the endometriosis until two weeks prior to her May 30th surgery.

Get well soon Monica!

Read more and see her beautiful picture: http://bit.ly/2sqyKQM

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation