Monique Vs Tiffany Haddish

By Jasmine E Hankins

Star 945 Blog

Mo’Nique has been very voc al about her belief that she was lowballed by Netflix who lowballed her by offering her only 500,000 after offering comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Amy Schummer millions more.

Tiffany Haddish was offered a rumored $100,000 deal before the Netflix Boycott surfaced.

“I already got a deal and I signed it way before she said a thing and it’s not legend money but its enough to take care of my family for min. #Facts,” Haddish, replied

Look like Monique has nothing but love for Tiffany Haddish though because she sent her a warm congratulations and best wishes.

Do you think that Tiffany Haddish is on her way to become the next Monique, or even better?