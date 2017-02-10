Now Playing
Posted: February 10, 2017

More New England Patriots Planning to Skip the White House Visit

More New England Patriots Planning to Skip the White House Visit
More New England Patriots Planning to Skip the White House Visit

Traditionally, the Super Bowl winning team pays a visit to the White House by invitation of the President. So far, the number is up to five New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI Champs, who are planning on not attending.

If you won the big game this year, would you go? Me? Maybe. If I’d be guaranteed a chat with the person currently holding the office to at least voice my opinion on a few things.

Not sure if it would do any good, but I’d at least be willing to try!

Read more on their story: http://bit.ly/2k9aArz

 


