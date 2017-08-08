Most moms work equivalent of 2 full-time jobs, study says

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

The joys of parenting are immeasurable, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t tiring.

A new report confirms what many already know to be true: parenting is a full-time job.

And for many women, juggling a family and a professional occupation is almost the equivalent of working two full-time jobs. According to Working Mother, the average working mother works 98 hours a week.

Working Mother, citing a report by Welch’s, reported that the average working mother clocks about 14 hours per day — starting her day at 6:23 a.m. and finishing work or family duties around 8:31 p.m.

The report was compiled using information collected from 2,000 American women with children between the ages of ages 5 and 12.

Working Mother reported that four in 10 mothers surveyed said they feel like their lives are a never-ending series of tasks all week.

According to Yahoo News, the average mother surveyed said she gets one hour and seven minutes of alone time each day.

“The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of,” Casey Lewis, MS, RD and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch’s, told Yahoo News. “Anything that can be done to make mom’s life a little bit easier can make all the difference.”

According to Working Mother, mothers who participated in the survey cited baby wipes/wet wipes, children’s television shows, tablets, drive-thru meals and Netflix as top lifesaving must-haves. Helpful grandparents, a reliable babysitter and wine also made the top 20 list.