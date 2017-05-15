Now Playing
Posted: May 15, 2017

Mother Beats Son Who Didn’t Give Her Mother’s Day Card

Mother Beats Son Who Didn’t Give Her Mother’s Day Card
Mother Beats Son Who Didn’t Give Her Mother’s Day Card
Mother Beats Son Who Didn’t Give Her Mother’s Day Card

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

 

Every mom loves to receive love and affection on Mothers Day, but for one mother her son decided to give his grandmother a card instead of his mom.

South Carolina Mother has been arrested by Spartanburg Police Department. Report says Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her son on the head Thursday. His age was not given, but he was treated and released from a local hospital.

According to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, the boy’s sister told police that Shontrell Murphy hit the boy hard because he gave his grandmother a card but not her. She then tore the card up.

The mother has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center.But It wasn’t clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn’t working.

 


