Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: August 28, 2017

Mother Of Charlottesville Victim Makes A HUGE Announcement At The VMAS!

Comments

By cmgorlando

Star 945 Blog

Heather Heyer was killed when a man drove a car through a crowd of peaceful protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heather’s mom made this amazing announcement at the VMA’s on how she will continue to honor her daughter’s legacy.

Instagram Photo

What a strong woman she is to continue the fight her daughter started.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation