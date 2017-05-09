Mother who missed her own prom finally goes with her son

Shontelle Howard-Moss didn’t get to experience her high school prom.

She was a teenager and was expecting her son Rayquan Howard at the time of her prom night.

She finally lived out her prom moment Saturday evening, with Rayquan, a student at East Mecklenburg High School.

He took his mother to his own prom at Levine Museum in uptown Charlotte.

Rayquan said his mother wanted to make sure her sons didn’t miss out on their own prom experiences.

So, even though his mother insisted he take a date, Rayquan only wanted to take her. He said he wanted his mother to enjoy the special moments of getting dressed up, taking pictures and dancing.

“It’s always been on my heart,” Rayquan said. “I wanted to make it special. She didn’t get to go to her prom, so I made it a priority to take her to my prom.”

Howard-Moss never thought she’d get this special opportunity, but she found that perfect date.

“Words cannot even explain this moment,” Howard-Moss said. “It’s been 18-20 years and I never thought I’d get this moment but he wanted me to have a high school prom.”

