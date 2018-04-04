Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: April 04, 2018

Movie Trailer for Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish Comedy “Night School” Released

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

They’re both on fiyah with their careers. I’m looking forward to seeing them work together.

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish have filmed a movie. The trailer for “Night School” has been released.

This should be hilarious!

Take a look: http://www.star945.com/news/national/trailer-for-kevin-hart-tiffany-haddish-comedy-night-school-released/4JExGa77kzZAh8iPIthOIL/

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation