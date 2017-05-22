Now Playing
Posted: May 22, 2017

NAACP Removes President Cornell Brooks

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

On Friday, May 19th, the board of the National NAACP voted to remove President Cornell Brooks in a shake up of leadership, calling it a “system-wide refresh.”

Brooks served as president of the organization for three years. During that time he was an outspoken critic of candidate and President Donald Trump.

Read more on the decision: http://cnn.it/2q9Pt7k

 

 


