Newly-crowned NBA champions the Golden State Warriors are at the center of speculation that they will refuse to accept an invitation to the White House to visit President Donald Trump.

Although the team has not commented on the claims, rumors are circulating that the team will stay away from the White House after harsh criticism leveled at Trump by key team members.

The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland late Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to clinch the franchise’s second NBA title in three years.

Just hours after the Warriors’ triumph, CNBC analyst Josh Brown tweeted that ‘reports’ indicated the team had unanimously decided to boycott Trump.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Golden State Warriors for comment.

Since Trump came into office this past January, there have been rumblings about players skipping the White House ceremonial visit due to opposition to the president’s policies.

In light of past statements by Warriors players and coaches, observers widely anticipate that the team will skip a White House visit with Trump.

In February, Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry said that he agreed with Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s belief that Trump was an ‘asset’ for US companies – ‘if you remove the “et” from asset.’

Curry is a pitchman for Under Armour, which pays the former MVP $4million to hawk its sportswear.

On the day after Trump’s election, Warriors coach Steve Kerr denounced the Republican for his ‘racist, misogynist, insulting words’.

In May, Kerr told CBS Sportsthat Trump is a ‘blowhard’ who ‘couldn’t be more ill-suited to be president.’

David West, a forward on the team, also spoke out against Trump after the election.

‘All the tactics he used to get elected are the very things that someone like me, who works with youth on a consistent basis, are the things we try to talk our young folks out of being,’ West said.

‘We try to talk our young people out of being bullies. We try to talk our young men out of disrespecting women. We try to talk our young people into being accepting of other people’s opinions and other people’s walks of life.’