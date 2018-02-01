Now Playing
Posted: February 01, 2018

Netflix Subscribers Targeted in Email Scam

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Netflix subscribers beware. Some have reported receiving suspicious emails that claim their membership must be revalidated and sensitive information should be provided in order to do so. The email scam attempts to steal information from subscribers.

An email instructs subscribers to enter billing information, like credit card numbers, on the Netflix website via a link that takes them to their account on the site’s page — but the link doesn’t actually go to a real Netflix web page. Instead, internet users are directed to a fraudulent site.

Find out how to protect your information:

