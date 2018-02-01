Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 01, 2018
Netflix Subscribers Targeted in Email Scam
By
jojooneal95
Star 945 Blog
Netflix subscribers beware. Some have reported receiving suspicious emails that claim their membership must be revalidated
and sensitive information should be provided in order to do so. The email scam attempts to steal information from subscribers.
An email instructs subscribers to enter billing information, like credit card numbers, on the Netflix website via a link that
takes them to their account on the site’s page — but the link doesn’t actually go to a real Netflix web page. Instead, internet
users are directed to a fraudulent site.
Find out how to protect your information:
http://www.star945.com/news/national/netflix-subscribers-targeted-relatively-well-designed-email-scam/zH8Z6rLoz7jX0Nvffk1VQO/
