Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: April 27, 2017

New Beyonce’ Baby Bump Photos

Comments

Related

View Larger
New Beyonce’ Baby Bump Photos
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
View Larger
New Beyonce’ Baby Bump Photos

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Mrs. Carter looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous red gown as she was seen at an L.A. restaurant with her husband Jay-Z at a friend’s birthday dinner recently.

Take a look at the twin-carrying mama’s flawless look: http://usm.ag/2pqwBmV

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation