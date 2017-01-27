New chip bag detects alcohol-infused breath

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Tostitos has teamed up with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to create a bag that uses a sensor to detect alcohol on your breath.

If the package confirms the presence of alcohol, the bag will light up with a message urging snackers not to drink and drive. It doesn’t act as a Breathalyzer and can’t give an exact measurement of blood-alcohol level, but it can detect whether or not traces of alcohol are present.

Tostitos doesn’t want to leave you high and dry without a ride home, however. If the bag detects booze on your breath, it will flash a code that you can use for a discount on an Uber ride home.

“We wanted to make sure that as people were celebrating (the Super Bowl), they were also partying responsibly,” Jennifer Saenz, chief marketing officer for Tostitos maker Frito-Lay, told USA Today. “We thought it was an opportunity to begin a conversation with consumers about drinking and driving, and about responsibility, in a really fun and engaging way.”

The bad news is that the company isn’t releasing the bag for retail sale. Tostitos is only sending out 1,000 of the bags to pre-identified fans of the brand. But the company still wants you to get home safe, so it’s offering the Uber discount to 25,000 people with the purchase of any bag of Tostitos between now and the Super Bowl.