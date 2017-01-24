Now Playing
Posted: January 24, 2017

New Edition Mini Series Begins Tonight

New Edition Mini Series Begins Tonight
New Edition Mini Series Begins Tonight

Finally….we get to see the New Edition story after all these years. It’s a 3-part mini series telling of their early beginnings, their rise to fame, their struggles, and their perseverance. The fellas are still performing together to this day. What a story. I’ve been interested in seeing this one for a long time. Part one airs tonight at 8 on BET.  Read more from behind the scenes of the biopic:

http://bit.ly/2jV3sxA

 

 


