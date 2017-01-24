Sign in with your existing account
New Edition Mini Series Begins Tonight
Finally….we get to see the New Edition story after all these years. It’s a 3-part mini series telling of their early beginnings, their rise to fame, their struggles, and their perseverance. The fellas are still performing together to this day. What a story. I’ve been interested in seeing this one for a long time. Part one airs tonight at 8 on BET. Read more from behind the scenes of the biopic:
http://bit.ly/2jV3sxA
