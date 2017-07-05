Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: July 05, 2017

NEW: Want a bikini made of pizza? It exists — for a price

Comments

Related

View Larger
NEW: Want a bikini made of pizza? It exists — for a price
View Larger
NEW: Want a bikini made of pizza? It exists — for a price
View Larger
NEW: Want a bikini made of pizza? It exists — for a price

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

A pizza company is taking the phrase “you look good enough eat” literally.

Villa Italian Kitchen announced on Facebook that, in accordance with National Bikini Day, people can buy a “Pizza-Kini” for the low price of $10,000 for July 5 only.

Those interested in the custom-fit bikini, which the company says will consist of “only the freshest ingredients, including homemade, hand-braided dough, 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese, sauce made from fresh California tomatoes and delicious pepperoni,” are urged to message the pizza company on Facebook.

Do you think the “Pizza-Kini” sounds too good to be true? Well, you’re wrong, and to prove it, Villa Italian Kitchen posted behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot featuring the odd article of clothing on Facebook.

The announcement has received mixed reviews in the comments, specifically regarding the price point for the greasy garment. Responding to a critic on Facebook, Villa Italian Kitchen noted that the price also covers “a consultation and personal fitting with a food stylist” and the attention to detail needed to make the “Pizza-Kini.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation