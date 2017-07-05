NEW: Want a bikini made of pizza? It exists — for a price

A pizza company is taking the phrase “you look good enough eat” literally.

Villa Italian Kitchen announced on Facebook that, in accordance with National Bikini Day, people can buy a “Pizza-Kini” for the low price of $10,000 for July 5 only.

Those interested in the custom-fit bikini, which the company says will consist of “only the freshest ingredients, including homemade, hand-braided dough, 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese, sauce made from fresh California tomatoes and delicious pepperoni,” are urged to message the pizza company on Facebook.

Do you think the “Pizza-Kini” sounds too good to be true? Well, you’re wrong, and to prove it, Villa Italian Kitchen posted behind-the-scenes video of a photoshoot featuring the odd article of clothing on Facebook.

The announcement has received mixed reviews in the comments, specifically regarding the price point for the greasy garment. Responding to a critic on Facebook, Villa Italian Kitchen noted that the price also covers “a consultation and personal fitting with a food stylist” and the attention to detail needed to make the “Pizza-Kini.”