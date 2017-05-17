Now Playing
Posted: May 17, 2017

NFL star Antonio Cromartie All Set For a Reality TV Show About Blended Family

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

 

 

NFL star Antonio Cromartie and his wife Terricka are headed to reality TV with a new show about their blended family.

Terricka is pregnant with Antonio’s 14th child! Baby #14 is believed to be his 4th child since having a vasectomy. Hmmm…somehow I don’t think it worked! LOL!

Read more about their new reality show, large family, and baby mamas:

http://bit.ly/2qSnLA9

 

 


