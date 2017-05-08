Now Playing
Posted: May 08, 2017

Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans’ college costs

Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans' college costs
Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans' college costs
Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans' college costs
Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans' college costs
Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans' college costs
Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans' college costs
Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans' college costs
Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans' college costs
Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans’ college costs

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

On Saturday night on her Twitter account, Minaj offered to pay for some of her lucky fans’ college tuition.

The former “American Idol” judge started her generosity crusade after asking her fans to create homemade videos of themselves singing one of her songs, “Regret in Your Tears.”

She promised the lucky winner a seat next to her at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards but started handing out money when her fans asked for help paying for their education.

 


