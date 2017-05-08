Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans’ college costs

On Saturday night on her Twitter account, Minaj offered to pay for some of her lucky fans’ college tuition.

The former “American Idol” judge started her generosity crusade after asking her fans to create homemade videos of themselves singing one of her songs, “Regret in Your Tears.”

She promised the lucky winner a seat next to her at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards but started handing out money when her fans asked for help paying for their education.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Send me ur info. I'll pay it https://t.co/NTToY4OSPO — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I'll do some more in a month or 2. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017