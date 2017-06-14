Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 14, 2017

Official Trailer Released for Whitney Houston Documentary on Showtime

Comments

Related

View Larger
Official Trailer Released for Whitney Houston Documentary on Showtime
View Larger
Official Trailer Released for Whitney Houston Documentary on Showtime
View Larger
Official Trailer Released for Whitney Houston Documentary on Showtime
View Larger
Official Trailer Released for Whitney Houston Documentary on Showtime

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

A new Whitney Houston documentary is set to premiere August 26th on Showtime.

“Can I Be Me?” shows a behind the scenes look at her life. It features interviews with those close to Whitney.

The film explores Whitney’s rise to fame, career, struggles, and more. We may learn things about her that we never knew.

All I know is that we miss her and her incredible voice. May she rest in peace.

Take a look at the trailer: http://bit.ly/2ssTM2g

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation