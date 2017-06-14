A new Whitney Houston documentary is set to premiere August 26th on Showtime.

“Can I Be Me?” shows a behind the scenes look at her life. It features interviews with those close to Whitney.

The film explores Whitney’s rise to fame, career, struggles, and more. We may learn things about her that we never knew.

All I know is that we miss her and her incredible voice. May she rest in peace.

Take a look at the trailer: http://bit.ly/2ssTM2g